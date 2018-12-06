Blox Labs Announces DTC Eligibility

Blox Labs Inc. (“BLOX” or “the Company”) (CSE: BLOX) (Frankfurt: BR1B) (USOTC: BLLXF), is pleased to announce that effective December 3, 2018 it has secured DTC eligibility from The Depository Trust Company (the “DTC”) for its shares traded on the OTC market under the symbol “BLLXF”.









Blox Labs Inc. (“BLOX” or “the Company”) (CSE: BLOX) (Frankfurt: BR1B) (USOTC: BLLXF), is pleased to announce that effective December 3, 2018 it has secured DTC eligibility from The Depository Trust Company (the “DTC”) for its shares traded on the OTC market under the symbol “BLLXF”. The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, and it manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered “DTC eligible”. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

BLOX CEO, Jeff Zanini stated: “We are very pleased to have obtained approval of our DTC eligibility. This will broaden the Company’s appeal to U.S. investors and provide transparency for financial advisors and brokers who were previously unable to follow or recommend the Company’s stock.”

In addition to the US OTC Market (BLLXF), the Company’s shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:BLOX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (BR1B).

About Blox Labs

Blox Labs Inc. is a technology development company focused on creating best-in-class software solutions driven by emerging trends in Blockchain, Smart Contracts and Decentralized Applications. BLOX is helping customers with solutions for business problems from proofs of concept through execution. The Company is currently piloting blockchain solutions for supply chain management and improvement as well as other areas. BLOX is actively targeting partnerships and strategic acquisitions of growth companies and most recently entered into an LOI in the burgeoning Canadian cannabis space.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

