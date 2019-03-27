BLOCKStrain Technology Announces Third-Quarter Product Update

Significant Enhancements Drive Usability and Performance









BLOCKStrain Technology Corp. (TSX:DNAX) (OTC:BKKSF) (“BLOCKStrain” or the “Company”), creator of the first blockchain-secured, fully-integrated IP tracking platform for the cannabis industry, announced the implementation of several significant product updates to its core technology, aimed at driving usability, performance and adoption.

“Product improvements across all verticals are aimed at improving the user experience, providing ever greater functionality to ensure quality control and accuracy at every stage – from seed to product shelf and beyond,” stated BLOCKStrain Chief Executive Officer, Robert Galarza. “We’re excited about the deployment of these developments and believe they will engender loyalty with all of our user groups.”

For consumers, the Company has created a dynamic test results scan page to provide consumers with integral product-specific details. With this improved functionality, consumers can quickly scan the label of a product and assess the quality and contents of ‘BLOCKStrain Certified’ products in real-time. This feature was recently unveiled in conjunction with BLOCKStrain’s entry into a letter of intent with NXT Water, LLC, with respect to the integration of BLOCKStrain’s technology into the development and launch of NXT’s new benchmark brand, AKESO Functional Fitness Water.

Many of the new enhancements to the Company’s software suite will also improve functionality for distributors. For example, genetic verification using dual QR codes allows for rapid scan co-validation between individual product brands and a specific product type. Testing management, analytics and reporting dashboards have also been re-designed to help producers and distributors track volume of product and how many consumers are accessing testing data, and to provide views into other important retail data.

Real-time technical and customer support has been built into all platforms with an internal ticketing system, which ties emails and notifications to BLOCKStrain’s customer service center to ensure a prompt response to any issues or concerns.

BLOCKStrain’s product development team has also created enhancements intended to appeal to larger, multi-location companies. Infrastructure and user-experience enhancements are expected to give customers the flexibility to better manage testing data across all accounts in multiple locations. The software suite and document enhancements enable users to create and secure a wider range of access to their own internal documents — stored and accessed from any location at any time.

Cultivators & Producers:

For both growers and licensed producers of cannabis, new product enhancements are expected to offer greater usability to track and manage products from seed to sale. Key improvements include:

Genetic verification using dynamic QR codes for rapid scan validation

Testing management dashboard

Analytics and reporting dashboard

Real-time technical and customer support built into the platform, with internal ticketing system tied to emails and notifications

Genetics overview (Master Report)

Multi-company, multi-location account management

Document enhancements (private/public document types allowed)

Product details page with enhanced features & fields

Batch summary report to scan application with draft functionality and a PDF writer for clean batch documentation

StrainVault™ Integration: publishing to allow customers to publicly announce that their products are genetically verified

Secure blockchain with visualization console

Laboratories:

New product updates were completed to provide labs with all of the new tools to manage their orders, billing, documentation and reporting. This new functionality is expected to allow BLOCKStrain to accept tests and publish lab results in real time. Key improvements include:

Management dashboard

Real-time technical and customer support built into the platform, with internal ticketing system tied to emails and notifications

Multi-laboratory, multi-location account management

Document enhancements (private/public document types allowed)

Laboratory profile and management console: page for laboratory information

Invoice and laboratory submission automation: streamlined lab test orders for rapid test entry

Distributors:

Product enhancements for distributors are expected to improve tracking efficiencies, provide data insights and ensure accuracy. Key improvements include:

Genetic verification using dynamic QR code for rapid scan validation

Real-time technical and customer support built into the platform, with internal ticketing system tied to emails and notifications

Multi-company, multi-location account management

Document enhancements (private/public document types allowed)

Secure hyperledger blockchain with visualization console

About BLOCKStrain:

BLOCKStrain has developed the first integrated blockchain platform to register and track intellectual property in the cannabis industry. BLOCKStrain’s technology allows cannabis growers and breeders to identify and secure rights to their intellectual property and also streamlines the administrative process and reduces the costs of genetic and mandatory quality-control testing for legal cannabis. BLOCKStrain’s technology is proprietary, immutable and cryptographically secure, thereby establishing a single-source, accurate, validated and permanent account for cannabis strains from ownership to market.

