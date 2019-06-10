Blockchain

Blockchain Foundry Releases Syscoin Spark Wallet

June 10th, 2019

Blockchain Foundry (CSE:BCFN), blockchain development company announced that it has launched its Syscoin Spark Wallet in addition to an updated 4.0 version of its Syscoin blockchain. Its open source blockchain, Syscoin links with Ethereum to enable Ethereum-based blockchain projects to be integrated with with Syscoin. As quoted in the press release: Syscoin 4.0 is an … Continued

Blockchain Foundry (CSE:BCFN), blockchain development company announced that it has launched its Syscoin Spark Wallet in addition to an updated 4.0 version of its Syscoin blockchain. Its open source blockchain, Syscoin links with Ethereum to enable Ethereum-based blockchain projects to be integrated with with Syscoin.

As quoted in the press release:

Syscoin 4.0 is an essential part of BCF’s upcoming blockchain bridge technology, which will link the Syscoin and Ethereum ecosystems, allowing Ethereum developers to deploy their projects on the Syscoin blockchain to increase throughput and scalability. BCF also released Syscoin Spark, a desktop-based blockchain client which incorporates all the functionality of the Syscoin ecosystem.

“Blockchain Foundry’s focus is on building and deploying innovative, blockchain-based solutions for enterprises. In order to be the best at what we do, we need to create a solid technical foundation for our enterprise solutions. Our clients come to us because of our deep expertise and the unique ecosystem that we offer for their projects. Syscoin 4.0 and Syscoin Spark are both integral components of the robust ecosystem that we have been building since 2014,” said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of BCF.

