Big Screen Entertainment Signs Deal with MTonomy

Big Screen's movies will be carried on MTonomy's cryptocurrency app as part of a distribution and content management agreement.









Big Screen Entertainment (OTC Pink:BSEG), production and distribution company has signed an agreement with MTonomy, blockchain firm backed by Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) cofounder, Jack Dorsey. As part of the distribution agreement, Big Screen’s movies will be available on MTonomy’s cryptocurrency app. MTonomy will further provide rights management while working with Big Screen’s streaming channel, BIGSTREAM Entertainment.

As quoted in the press release:

MTonomy will carry Big Screen movies on its cryptocurrency-based VoD app and assist BSEG with rights management of its film and TV titles via the Massachusetts company’s state of the art operating system, which offers easy deal tracking and secure hosting of content. In addition, MTonomy will work closely with Big Screen’s new streaming channel, BIGSTREAM Entertainment on ROKU and its OTT app. Currently a BETA version of BIGSTREAM is live on the ROKU platform. In the coming months, BIGSTREAM plans on adding more content including classic documentaries, films and original programming to capitalize on its growing library of media.

