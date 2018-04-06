BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Featured in Forbes Publication

BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group (CSE:BIGG)(OTC:BBKCF)(WKN:A2JSKG) CEO Lance Morginn was recently cited as an industry expert in a Forbes publication addressing the state of the cryptocurrency market. In his segment, Morginn was cited to discuss the regulatory aspects (or lack thereof) in cryptocurrency markets around the world.

As part of the publication, Morginn is referenced as saying that “For crypto investors, and even those who are thinking about getting involved with cryptocurrencies, the number one concern is that countries around the world are still trying to figure out the best way to regulate these digital assets.”

Click here to read the full publication.