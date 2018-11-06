BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Executive Chairman is Keynote Speaker at NATO’s Cyber Security Lecture Series

BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group (CSE:BIGG, OTC:BBKCF, WKN:A2JSKG) (“BIG” or “the Company”), a leading developer and provider of blockchain and cryptocurrency search, risk-scoring and data analytics tools and investigation services, will be represented at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO’s) Science and Technology Organization lecture series IST-143 on Cyber Security Science and Engineering, in Vancouver, Canada, on November 6, 2018, by BIG’s Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Shone Anstey, who will deliver the keynote address on Forensic Investigation and Monitoring of Illicit Cryptocurrency Use.









BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group (CSE:BIGG, OTC:BBKCF, WKN:A2JSKG) (“BIG” or “the Company”), a leading developer and provider of blockchain and cryptocurrency search, risk-scoring and data analytics tools and investigation services, will be represented at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO’s) Science and Technology Organization lecture series IST-143 on Cyber Security Science and Engineering, in Vancouver, Canada, on November 6, 2018, by BIG’s Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Shone Anstey, who will deliver the keynote address on Forensic Investigation and Monitoring of Illicit Cryptocurrency Use. The event is being organized by the Information Systems Technology Panel of the NATO Science and Technology Organization.

The mission of NATO’s Science and Technology Organization (STO) is to conduct and promote cooperative research and information exchange. In particular, the STO’s Information Systems Technology (IST) Panel is mandated to advance and exchange appropriate technologies in order to provide timely, affordable, dependable, secure and relevant information, and to improve C3I (Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence) systems including special focus on Interoperability and Cyber Security. According to the IST, there is a worldwide lack of talent with respect to cyber security, which has become an issue facing national governments while raising the question of how to reduce the shortage of cyber security experts.

BIG’s Executive Chairman, Shone Anstey, will speak to this concern, as well as to the IST’s position that any vulnerability in today’s Information Communications Technology-dependent world, regardless of its size, can be exposed and exploited. Shone is a Certified Bitcoin Professional that represents 20 years of experience building complex technologies and software within the IT industry, primarily within search, analytics, and data center operations. He has been engaged with cryptocurrency since 2012, and formerly acted as Director of Technology for a distributed Bitcoin mining pool, while developing an industrial Bitcoin mining operation for a public company.

“It’s a privilege to deliver the keynote address at this NATO lecture series,” said BIG Executive Chairman, Shone Anstey. “It’s also a timely subject to address in light of growing scrutiny and regulation around cryptocurrency use to help bring this new era of currency mainstream. At BIG we understand that investors, financial institutions and consumers are demanding the same security and accountability with cryptocurrency that they’re used to with traditional fiat currency and investment assets. That’s why we develop and provide the tools and services needed by today’s law enforcement, regulators and compliance professionals to quickly determine the risk score of wallets, and to forensically trace, track and monitor cryptocurrency transactions and associations with nefarious actors. I look forward to demonstrating for the attendees at the NATO event how BIG helps mitigate the exposure and exploitation of cryptocurrency.”

On behalf of the Board,

Lance Morginn

Chief Executive Officer

About BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc.

BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. (BIG) brings security and accountability to the new era of cryptocurrency. BIG has developed from the ground up a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually trace, track and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified(R), offers a “risk score” for Bitcoin wallets, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements. Our Forensic Services Division brings our team of investigative experts into action for investigations that require in-depth expertise and experience, either in conjunction with or supplemental to our user-friendly search, risk-scoring and data analytics tools.

About BitRank Verified(R)

BIG developed BitRank Verified(R) to be the industry gold standard in ranking and verifying cryptocurrency transactions. BitRank Verified(R) offers the financial world a simplified front-end results page, enabling consumer-facing bank tellers, exchanges, eCommerce sites and retailers to know whether a proposed transaction is safe to accept, questionable, or should be denied. BitRank Verified(R) and its API are custom tailored to provide the RegTech sector with a reliable tool for meeting their regulatory requirements while mitigating exposure to risk of money laundering or other criminal activities.

About QLUETM

QLUE(TM) (Qualitative Law Enforcement Unified Edge) enables Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to literally “follow the virtual money”. QLUE(TM) incorporates advanced techniques and unique search algorithms to detect suspicious activity within bitcoin and cryptocurrency transactions, enabling investigators to quickly and visually trace, track and monitor transactions in their fight against terrorist financing, human trafficking, drug trafficking, weapons trafficking, child pornography, corruption, bribery, money laundering, and other cyber crimes.

BIG Investor Relations

Anthony Zelen

D: +1-778-819-8705

email: anthony@blockchaingroup.io

For more information and to register to BIG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.blockchaingroup.io/. Follow @blocksearch on Twitter. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include completion of the search technology software and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIG’s expectations include, consumer sentiment towards BIG’s products and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Click here to connect with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group (CSE:BIGG, OTC:BBKCF, WKN:A2JSKG) for an Investor Presentation.