APPx Group Holdings Begins Trading on CSE

Jay Ruckenstein, President and Co-founder of APPx stated, “Getting APPx listed on the CSE was one of our goals from the start. I’m grateful that the time and effort our amazing team put in has paid off. Thanks to the CSE and to all who played a part in making this possible. We are looking forward to showing our current and potential investors our vision for the company and for our place in the industry.”

APPx expects strong growth over the next several quarters. They continue to make progress in key areas that increase their competitiveness and are part of an ongoing strategy to create long-term shareholder value.

The Company has been steadily building a leading-edge blockchain development team to execute on programs and products. APPx has also been working on CatchCoin™, an augmented-reality application for generating retail foot traffic which was launched in beta on October 30, 2018. Their cryptocurrency store, Coin2Go™, is ongoing API testing with Coinsquare, and more products are in the works.

APPx is continually evaluating potential value-creating opportunities, both short- and long-term, in the blockchain and Fintech industries. They have cultivated relationships with municipalities in Quebec that will give them key positioning to expand crypto mining operations in the near future and are currently in discussion with other groups for possible strategic alliances.