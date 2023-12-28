Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Closes Private Placement

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Closes Private Placement

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is please to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 2,325,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $279,000 (the "Financing

Under the Financing, each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to subscribe for one additional Common Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of two years from the date of closing, subject to the Company's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.20 for ten trading days.

In connection with the Financing, the Company paid finder's fees to qualified finders in the amount of $18,755 and issued 156,300 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). The Broker Warrants are subject to the same terms as the Warrants.

In accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and applicable securities legislation, the Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing for the acquisition of Agapi Luxury Brands Inc. ("Agapi"). Pursuant to the Company's agreement to loan Agapi funds as it works through the CSE's RTO process, the Company has now loaned Agapi a total of $886,692 to advance its business plan.

About Cypher Metaverse Inc.

CODE seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem, fintech and the metaverse. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests.

The Company's head office is located at 1780-355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2C8, and its Common Shares are currently listed on the CSE. CODE is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Brian Keane - Director
Phone: Toll-Free (877) 806-CODE (2633) or 1 (778) 806-5150

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Cypher Metaverse Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cypher MetaverseCSE:CODEEmerging Tech Investing
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $400,000. The Company will issue up to 3,333,333 units at a price of $0.12 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one half of a common share warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the date of closing, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.20 for 10 trading days

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Next Steps in Proposed Business Combination With Agapi Luxury Brands Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Next Steps in Proposed Business Combination With Agapi Luxury Brands Inc.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE: CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding definitive agreement ("Definitive Agreement") dated August 29, 2023, in respect to a business combination (the "Transaction") with Agapi Luxury Brands Inc. ("Agapi"). It is expected that upon completion of the Transaction, the combined entity (the "Resulting Issuer") will meet the listing requirements for an industrial issuer under the policies of the CSE Venture Exchange (the "CSE"). The CSE has conditionally accepted the Transaction, and the Company will hold a shareholder meeting on December 1, 2023 to give its shareholders the opportunity to consider the Transaction and approve the same

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Letter Of Intent For Proposed Business Combination With Agapi Luxury Brands Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Letter Of Intent For Proposed Business Combination With Agapi Luxury Brands Inc.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent ("LOI") dated May 10, 2023, to enter into a business combination (the "Transaction") with Agapi Luxury Brands Inc. ("Agapi"). It is expected that upon completion of the Transaction, the combined entity (the "Resulting Issuer") will meet the listing requirements for an industrial issuer and constitute a "Reverse Takeover" ("RTO") under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Announces Cancellation of Stock Options

Cypher Announces Cancellation of Stock Options

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher'' or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announced today that it has cancelled a total of 1,287,500 stock options, including 377,500 to insiders as they were no longer serving their purpose in aligning the interest of the holders with those of shareholders

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

Cypher Metaverse Inc., formerly Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Cypher" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) ) announced it intends to proceed with a consolidation of its common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The Board of Directors approved the consolidation on December 8, 2022

The Company currently has 146,979,060 Shares issued and outstanding. Accordingly, once the Consolidation is effective, the Company will have 14,697,906 Shares issued and outstanding, assuming there are no other changes in the issued capital of the Company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE AND ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE AND ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

 Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC), is pleased to announce the closing of the second tranche (" Tranche 2 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). Under Tranche 2 of the Offering, the Company issued 6,823,333 common shares (the " Shares ") at $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,023,500 . The total raised under the Offering to date is $1,373,975 .

The Company also announces that it has increased the size of the Offering, as previously described in the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2023 and November 21, 2023 . The Company now intends to issue up to 10,700,000 Shares at a price of $0.15 per Share for total gross proceeds of approximately $1,600,000 subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). The Company first announced the Offering for up to 6,000,000 common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a third and final tranche of the private placement previously announced on November 16, 2023 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 400,247 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the third and final tranche at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $24,014.82, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date. (the "Offering")

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Extension of Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Extension of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - December 21, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has granted a 15-day extension to close the Corporation's non-brokered private placement announced on November 15, 2023. The new closing deadline for the private placement is January 15, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Private Placement and Provides Additional Updates

Nextech3D.ai Announces Private Placement and Provides Additional Updates

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company" or "Nextech") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) is pleased to announce a private placement pursuant to which it shall issue up to 4,250,000 common shares of the Company at a price of Cdn$0.15 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds to Nextech of up to Cdn$637,500 (the "Private Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Investment and Partnership In Its 3D Modelling Business

Nextech3D.ai Announces Investment and Partnership In Its 3D Modelling Business

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter agreement (the "Agreement") with VCI Global Limited ("VCI"), pursuant to which VCI has been granted the right to earn up to a 51% interest in the Company's proprietary artificial intelligence platform for 3D modelling and associated assets (the "3D Modelling Business") over an approximate nine month term (the "Transaction

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces December 20, 2023 Webinar regarding Successful Completion of Animal Study

Ocumetics Announces December 20, 2023 Webinar regarding Successful Completion of Animal Study

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) a pioneer in the field of ophthalmic innovation, announces a webinar to discuss the successful completion of its biocompatibility animal study and its upcoming first-in-human study, anticipated to commence in Q1 2024 in the Dominican Republic

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

High Grade HREE & Nb Results from Diamond Drilling at Machinga

Apollo Lithium Project - Summer/Fall Exploration Completed

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium - A Year in Review

Centurion Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

rare earth investing

High Grade HREE & Nb Results from Diamond Drilling at Machinga

Lithium Investing

Apollo Lithium Project - Summer/Fall Exploration Completed

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium - A Year in Review

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of Record-Setting 2023 Accomplishments

Silver Investing

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024

Nickel Investing

ASX Nickel Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

