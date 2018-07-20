360 Blockchain Seeing An Increase In Share Prices

360 Blockchain Inc (CSE:CODE; FWB:C5B; OTCPINK:BKLLF) was featured in an article on Proactive Investors regarding the company’s recent increase in share prices.











Membit is an augmented reality (AR) photo-sharing app that allows its users to upload original content from anywhere in the world without the use of markers. Membit will be licensing the data from 360 Blockchain’s media platform Pressland, which will allow them to verify original journalism produced on its platform.

“Augmented reality is one of the most exciting, fastest-growing sectors in tech and its applications for media and journalism are only starting to be realised,” said Pressland’s founder and chief executive Jeff Koyen.

The article also talks about another partnership in the works between 360 Blockchain and Membit that will allow the two companies to build a commercially available app that will let journalists verify their reporting in the field. The app is slated for a potential release early next year and will use Membit’s patented AR technology and Pressland’s data to accomplish this.

