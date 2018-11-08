Shares of Nano Dimension were up 14 percent as the company in collaboration with Harris demonstrated that a 3D printed radio frequency circuit was on par with those produced through conventional process.









Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) announced on Wednesday (November 7) that it has showcased capabilities of a 3D printed radio frequency (RF) circuit produced through its DragonFly Pro 3D printer.

The company said that the tests done by Harris Corporation, showed that the performance of 3D printed RF circuit is on par with the circuits produced through conventional manufacturing techniques.

It was noted that Harris chose Nano Dimension for manufacturing the circuits with the study to determine the additive manufacturing advantages in a joint project between Israel Innovation Authority and Space Florida Foundation.

The purpose of the Israel Innovation Authority and Space Florida Foundation partnership was to promote research, development and technology projects.

Nano Dimension said that the development of these RF circuits was dedicated to improving mobility and performance. It was also said that Harris seeked to reduce the cost and development time, which were indicated to be complex processes if RF Circuits were produced by conventional methods.

The RF circuits are active devices that convert signals from one frequency to another and are used to transmit data, video and voice across long distances.

“Harris looked at the applicability of 3D printing for developing RF systems, and then designed, simulated and tested the 3D printed RF amplifier and compared it with an amplifier fabricated using conventional manufacturing techniques,” Arthur Paolella, senior scientist at Harris, said in the release.

While Harris is set to present the full details of its findings at the IEEE Radio and Wireless Symposium in January, the development was a follow up to a grant Nano Dimension received in June 2017.

In collaboration with Harris, Nano Dimension received a grant from Israel Innovation Authority to develop 3D printing of electronic modules for space applications. The grant was to demonstrate that 3D printing double sided circuits could reduce the size, weight and costs of space systems.

“The use of in-house 3D printed electronics to make antennas is a breakthrough, in terms of the time and cost of prototyping and proofs-of-concept,” Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension, said in the release.

Following Wednesday’s announcement, shares of Nano Dimension were up 14.51 percent to close the trading session at US$2.02. The stock had a trading volume of over 438,000 and saw a high of US$2.06 and a low of US$1.97 over the day. Over the last month, the company’s shares have gained 19.93 percent. Nano Dimension’s stock has a “Buy” ranking on TradingView with 14 verticals in favor, nine in neutral and three against. The stock has an analyst target price of US$7 on TipRanks with “Moderate Buy” ranking.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bala Yogesh, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.