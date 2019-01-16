Don’t Miss the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2019!

The world’s largest resource investment conference returns to Vancouver from January 20 to 21. Here’s what you need to know.









A new year means another chance for resource investors to profit, and the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) promises to be a can’t-miss event for those looking to build their portfolios and connect with industry experts.

Scheduled to run from January 20 to 21, VRIC will see over 60 speakers, 350 exhibiting companies and 9,000 investors descend on Canada Place for two days of presentations, panels and more.

Read on to learn what you need to know if you’re planning to go to this exciting event.

What to do at VRIC

VRIC runs for two full days, and those who arrive early will be rewarded — morning presentations on day one include the Top Picks Competition, moderated by Frank Holmes and Marin Katusa (8:45 a.m.), plus the Ultimate Gold Panel with Holmes, Peter Schiff, Peter Hug and Roy Sebag (9:45 a.m.).

Other highlights from the first day are a talk on short- and long-term gold and silver investments from Jeffrey Christian (1:00 p.m.), and Michael Alkin’s discussion of uranium catalysts (1:40 p.m.). On day two attendees may want to watch Sebag and Schiff in conversation (1:00 p.m.) or Peter Spina’s talk with Keith Neumeyer (also at 1:00 p.m.).

Those interested in commodity-specific panels will also be in luck. The first day includes a copper CEO roundtable (11:40 a.m.) and a nickel panel (also at 11:40 a.m.), while the second will bring a lithium panel (11:40 a.m.), a vanadium panel (also at 11:40 a.m.) and a diamond discussion (1:00 p.m.), among others.

Investors who don’t mind some walking may want to participate in tours of the show floor led by experts such as Nick Hodge, Mickey Fulp, Brent Cook and more.

And of course, attendees who want to get back to the basics (or are just beginning to invest) will be taken care of. Hodge provides an overview of how to invest in gold on day one (2:20 p.m.), and day two brings a primer on exploration due diligence from Cook (11:00 a.m.).

Finally, those who stay until the end of the show will be in for a treat — closing out the conference is the All Star Newsletter Writer Round Up with Cook, Hodge, Spina and David Morgan (4:30 p.m.). Click here to view the full VRIC schedule.

