Resource Big News Roundup: First Cobalt Begins Testing Material for Refinery Restart; Standard Lithium Receives Nasdaq International Designation; Japan Gold Granted Prospecting Rights for its Ikutahara Project, Japan
Danielle Adams - November 9th, 2018
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) followed its trend from last week and steadily rose. On Friday, the index fell due to a plunge in oil prices. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, steadily rose over the week and dropped on Friday.
Base:
- Fireweed Acquires Large Zinc Property on Extension of Macmillan Pass Zinc Project
- Final Assays Include 2 Metres Grading 3.79% Copper & 28 G/T Silver and New Lead/Zinc Zone at Forum’s Janice Lake Project, Saskatchewan
Critical:
- First Cobalt Begins Testing Material for Refinery Restart
- MGX Minerals Announces Manufacturing of Third Rapid Lithium Extraction Oil & Gas Wastewater Treatment System
- Go Cobalt Samples 9% Cobalt on Bloom Target
- Global Energy Metals Announces Exceptional Cobalt and Copper Recoveries from Metallurgical Test Work at Millennium Cobalt Project in Australia; Cobalt Recoveries Exceeded 95%
- Surge Exploration and CAP Mineria Boards Approve the Option Agreement on the Chilean Atacama Cobalto Project
- Magnis Resources: Change of Name to Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd
Energy:
- Dajin and Cypress Development Sign Definitive Agreement on Alkali Spring Valley Lithium Property
- International Battery Metals, Ltd. Joins Sorcia Minerals LLC, Announces License Agreement for Lithium Extraction Technology and Appointment as Exclusive Equipment and Services Supplier
- Standard Lithium Receives Nasdaq International Designation
- International Battery Metals Announces Completion of Phase 2 Engineering On its Mobile Extraction System
- Enertopia Receives Permit from BLM for Phase one Drilling
Precious:
- Nexus Gold Acquires Dakouli 2 Project on the Boromo-Goren Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso, West Africa
- Signature Resources Intersects High Grade Gold From Its First Drill Program in North Zone at Lingman Lake Gold Project
- Evolving Gold Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Bocana Resources Ltd.
- Japan Gold Granted Prospecting Rights Over High Priority Targets at its Ikutahara Project, Japan
- Pacton Signs Golden Palms Definitive Agreement
- Trafigura Commits 2nd Loan Tranche US$5 Million to Telson’s Tahuehueto Mine Construction
- Velocity Exercises Option to Acquire 70% Interest at the Rozino Gold Project, Tintyava Property, Bulgaria
- Wallbridge Intersects 87.63 g/t Gold Over 2.16 Metres In The Fresno Zone And 54.79 g/t Gold Over 2.36 Metres In The Naga Viper Zone
