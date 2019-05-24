Resource Big News Roundup: Glencore to Support Restart of First Cobalt Refinery; American Manganese Begins Testing of the Final Stages of the RecycLiCo Pilot Plant; Progressive Planet Launches New Service to Cannabis Industry
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was down over the short trading week, falling 1.7 percent at Thursday’s close. On Friday, the index rose after two days of sharp declines as Trump predicts a swift end to their trade war with China. Crude prices also pushed the index higher as they support advances in the energy sector. At 9:37 a.m. ET, the index was up 74.17 points at $16,238.78. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, peaked in the middle of the week but finished on the rise.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:
Agriculture:
Battery:
- Ultra Power Systems Pty Ltd Executes Second Payment According to the Patent Option Agreement for the Vanadiumcorp-Electrochem Processing Technology in Australia
- Glencore to Support Restart of First Cobalt Refinery
- Delrey Signs Definitive Agreement on the Four Corners Vanadium-Iron-Titanium Project in Newfoundland
Critical:
Precious:
- Orsu Metals Files Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Technical Report for Its Sergeevskoe Gold Project, Russia
- Goldplay: High-Grade Silver 12 m at 323 g/t Ag and Additional Gold Results in Surface Channel Sampling at Guacamayo Target Suggests Potential for SE Extension to the San Marcial Resource
To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.