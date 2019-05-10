Battery Metals

Investing News

Resource Big News Roundup: Monterey Minerals Increases Property Portfolio in the Pilbara; First Cobalt Advances Refinery Commissioning Strategy; Rio Tinto Enters into $30M Option Agreement with Forum Energy Metals to Explore Its Janice Lake Copper Project

- May 10th, 2019

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.

This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) declined due to concerns that the continued trade dispute between the US and China will impact global growth. US-China trade disputes overshadowed encouraging domestic data in Canada. The Canadian economy added a record high of 106,500 jobs in April. On Friday, the index fell as Washington raising tariffs on Chinese goods even as the two nations attempt to strike a last minute trade agreement. At 10:01 a.m. ET, the index was down 116.6 points at $16,205.15. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, steadily declined over the course of the week.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Battery: 

Energy:

Precious:

To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.

vric-stocks-report-conference

Free insights from the experts.


Get valuable investing insights for the resource market in our new report

Get the latest Battery Metals Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Battery Metals Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Battery Metals Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *