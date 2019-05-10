Resource Big News Roundup: Monterey Minerals Increases Property Portfolio in the Pilbara; First Cobalt Advances Refinery Commissioning Strategy; Rio Tinto Enters into $30M Option Agreement with Forum Energy Metals to Explore Its Janice Lake Copper Project
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) declined due to concerns that the continued trade dispute between the US and China will impact global growth. US-China trade disputes overshadowed encouraging domestic data in Canada. The Canadian economy added a record high of 106,500 jobs in April. On Friday, the index fell as Washington raising tariffs on Chinese goods even as the two nations attempt to strike a last minute trade agreement. At 10:01 a.m. ET, the index was down 116.6 points at $16,205.15. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, steadily declined over the course of the week.
Battery:
- American Manganese Inc. Applies for Recycling Patents in Seven Countries
- Delrey Announces Form 211 Clearance from FINRA and DTC Eligibility
- First Cobalt Advances Refinery Commissioning Strategy
- Lake Resources: Pilot Plant Engineering Underway at Kachi Lithium Project
- Global Energy Metals Arranges Strategic Investment from Canada Cobalt Works; Signs MOU to use Revolutionary Hydrometallurgical Process at Nevada Battery Metals Projects
- Canada Cobalt Launches “Re-2OX Unlocks”, Signs Deal For First Revenue Stream
- Surge Acquires Additional Copper-Gold Mineral Claims Adding to its Sizeable Land Position in British Columbia
- Miller Graphite Significantly Purer Than Commercial Synthetic Graphite Marketed for Use in Small Modular Nuclear Reactors
- Lomiko Metals and Quebec Precious Metals report new intercepts 116.9 m of 4.80% including 15.2 m of 18.04% and 47.3 m of 7.56% including 11.3 m of 17.45% flake graphite at the La Loutre Project
Energy:
- Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Enters into $30 Million Option Agreement with Forum Energy Metals to Explore Its Janice Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan
- ALX Uranium Corp. Announces Staking of Flying Vee Project in Saskatchewan
Precious:
- Monterey Minerals Increases Property Portfolio in the Pilbara Basin, Western Australia
- Goldplay Exploration: Surface Channel Sampling at Nava Zone Returns Wide Gold Intersection 40 m at 0.7 g/t Au Including 6.0 m @1.9 g/t Au
- Great Bear Drills Deeper in the Hinge Zone – 28.37 g/t Gold Over 3.70 m Including 200 g/t Gold Over 0.5 m; New Gold Zones Drilled Across Property
- Desert Gold Enters into Option Agreement with MMC
