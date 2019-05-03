Resource Big News Roundup: Golden Predator Reduces Royalty on Brewery Creek Project; Lithium Chile Increases Land Holdings at Salar de Turi; Gold Resource Corporation Produces First Isabella Pearl Gold
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) steadily declined in the later half of the week lower crude oil prices pulled down energy shares and precious metal miners were hurt by a fall in gold prices. Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX:PVG) and Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE) were the largest percent gainers this week. On Friday, the index rose as gold prices recover and boost material shares. At 9:42 a.m. ET, the index was up 54.22 points at $16,465.10. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, stayed relatively flat but finished the week on the rise.
Battery:
- Lithium Chile Increases Land Holdings at Salar de Turi as Positive TEM Geophysics Indicates Potential Lithium Brine Reservoir
Precious:
- Frederick Private Equity Corporation Signs Agreement with African Metals Corporation to Fund & Accelerate Exploration on Peloton’s Silver Bell – St. Lawrence Gold Project, Montana
- Pino de Plata Sampling Yields 1,278 g/t AgEq; Highest Silver Assay to Date for Silver Spruce
- Fidelity’s Implementation of Strategic Project Generator Model Accelerating with Acquisition of Two Significant Projects
- Great Bear: New Gold Control at Dixie Limb Zone Yields High Grades Including 17.55 g/t Gold Over 2.55 m within 9.15 g/t Gold Over 5.30 m – West Madsen Property Optioned to GoldON Resources
- Golden Predator Reduces Royalty on Brewery Creek Project, Yukon
- Gold Resource Corporation Produces First Isabella Pearl Gold
