Resource Big News Roundup: Fission 3 Regains Sole Ownership of Patterson Lake North; Alexco Announces Positive Pre-Feasibility Study for Expanded Silver Production at Keno Hill; American Manganese Partners with US Department of Energy on Lithium-Ion EV Battery Materials Recycling

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.









This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was flat, despite rises in the energy and material sectors. On Friday, the index remained flat as losses in the financial sector offset gains by Blackberry and the energy sector. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, finished the week on the rise after dropping mid-week.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Base:

Battery:

Critical:

Energy:

Precious:

To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.