Resource Big News Roundup: Fission 3 Regains Sole Ownership of Patterson Lake North; Alexco Announces Positive Pre-Feasibility Study for Expanded Silver Production at Keno Hill; American Manganese Partners with US Department of Energy on Lithium-Ion EV Battery Materials Recycling
Danielle Adams - March 29th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was flat, despite rises in the energy and material sectors. On Friday, the index remained flat as losses in the financial sector offset gains by Blackberry and the energy sector. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, finished the week on the rise after dropping mid-week.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:
Base:
- Trevali Provides Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Update; Increases Consolidated M+I Zinc Resources 13 Percent year over year
- Tartisan Nickel Corp. Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Purchase Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property, Ontario
Battery:
- American Manganese Partners with U.S. Department of Energy National Labs on Lithium-Ion Electric Vehicle Battery Materials Recycling
- Nemaska Lithium and Johnson Matthey Expand Lithium Hydroxide Supply Agreement
- Belmont Acquires B.C. Gold Prospect in Historic Republic-Greenwood Gold District
- Graphite One Increases Tonnage, Grade and Contained Graphite of Measured and Indicated, and Inferred Resources in Updated Mineral Resource Estimate
- Searchlight Resources Closes Option Agreement to Acquire Claims in Saskatchewan and Outlines Right of First Refusal
- Pancon Acquires Ni-Cu-Co St. Laurent Project & Consolidates Its Battery & Energy Metals Strategy in Northern Ontario
- Electrochem Technologies & Materials Inc. Starts Commercial Production in Canada of Vanadium Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFB)
Critical:
Energy:
Precious:
- Golden Predator Consolidates 3 Aces District; Acquires 100% Ownership of Reef Project
- Gold Resource Corporation Commences Gold Processing at Isabella Pearl
- Telson: Process Testing Shows Increase in Mill Throughput Available at Campo Morado
- Alexco Announces Positive Pre-Feasibility Study for Expanded Silver Production at Keno Hill Silver District
To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.