Resource Big News Roundup: Progressive Planet Divests of Lithium IP; Golden Ridge Options 52,442-Hectare Ball Creek Project; Manganese X to Acquire Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup in the resource market.
The US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made comments on Wednesday and Thursday about cutting interest rates in the bank’s meeting later this month, but he would not commit to when or how much they could move, which could lead to volatility in the markets. In Canada, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was higher on Wednesday due to strength in the energy sector as the price of oil rose. The Canadian central bank also stated that it would not be raising or lower interest rates, which helped strengthen the Canadian dollar. However, by Friday, the index broke even as gains in the materials sector offset the declines in the healthcare sector. As for the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), it opened at 580.99 points on Friday and has steadily dropped since the market opened.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup in the resource market:
Battery:
- Critical Elements Lithium Corporation signs impact and benefit Agreement with the Cree Nation of Eastmain, the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) and the Cree Nation Government
- American Manganese Inc. Reports Initial Pilot Plant Results of 99.88% Purity from Recovered NMC Cathode Material
- Progressive Planet Divests of Lithium IP
- Primary Energy Metals to Acquire Colombian Licensed Producer
- Manganese X. Enters into Agreement to Acquire Lac Aux Bouleaux (LAB) Graphite Property in Québec, Canada
Precious:
- Golden Ridge Options 52,442-Hectare Ball Creek Project from Evrim Resources, Increasing Land Position by Over 3000%
- Great Bear Drills Major Hinge Zone Expansion to 440 m Down-Plunge: 3.90 m of 18.09 g/t Gold, Including 1.00 m of 69.97 g/t Gold
- Goldplay’s Nava Gold Discovery Continues to Grow as New Surface Continuous Channel Sampling Returns Wide Gold Intersection of 24 m at 2.1 g/t Au, Including 5 m @ 4.0 g/t Au
- VVC Exploration Receives Environmental and Land Use Change Permits For Its Northern Mexico Copper Project and Expects to Make a Decision on a Copper Pilot Mine Soon
To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.