Battery Metals

Investing News

Resource Big News Roundup: Progressive Planet Divests of Lithium IP; Golden Ridge Options 52,442-Hectare Ball Creek Project; Manganese X to Acquire Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property

- July 12th, 2019

In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup in the resource market.

The US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made comments on Wednesday and Thursday about cutting interest rates in the bank’s meeting later this month, but he would not commit to when or how much they could move, which could lead to volatility in the markets. In Canada, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was higher on Wednesday due to strength in the energy sector as the price of oil rose. The Canadian central bank also stated that it would not be raising or lower interest rates, which helped strengthen the Canadian dollar. However, by Friday, the index broke even as gains in the materials sector offset the declines in the healthcare sector. As for the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), it opened at 580.99 points on Friday and has steadily dropped since the market opened.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup in the resource market:

Battery:

Precious:

To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.

vric-stocks-report-conference

Free insights from the experts.


Get valuable investing insights for the resource market in our new report

Get the latest Battery Metals Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Battery Metals Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Battery Metals Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *