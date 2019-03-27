Silver Spruce Directors Reconsider Share Consolidation

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE) (Frankfort:S6Q1) (“Silver Spruce” or the “Company”) is providing guidance to its shareholders that, although the Company has garnered support to complete the one for five rollback of its common shares at its upcoming Annual General Meeting on April 16, 2019, the Board is reconsidering that action.









Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE) (Frankfort:S6Q1) (“Silver Spruce” or the “Company”) is providing guidance to its shareholders that, although the Company has garnered support to complete the one for five rollback of its common shares at its upcoming Annual General Meeting on April 16, 2019, the Board is reconsidering that action.

Based upon ongoing interpretation of current and historical data from the Pino de Plata project, Silver Spruce’s board of directors feels it may not be in the best interest of shareholders to execute the rollback at this time. The Company currently has approximately 86,000,000 shares outstanding and a $3 million market capitalization.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company pursuing development of the Pino De Plata project, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of western Chihuahua State, Mexico. The Company also holds an indirect interest in the Kay Mine project according to terms of the sale agreement with Croesus Gold Corp., which was announced in the Company’s news release on January 30, 2019. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The company seeks Safe Harbour.

Contact:

Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Karl Boltz, President/CEO/Director

(866) 641-3397

info@silverspruceresources.com

www.silverspruceresources.com

Click here to connect with Silver Spruce Resources (TSXV:SSE) for an Investor Presentation.