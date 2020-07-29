Arizona Silver Exploration Provides Results On Metallurgical Tests Ranging From 94.40 Percent To 99.50 Percent recovery From The Philadelphia Project

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is providing an update on metallurgical test results from our 100% owned Philadelphia property.









Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is providing an update on metallurgical test results from our 100% owned Philadelphia property.

The Company submitted eight bulk samples from the recently completed reverse circulation drilling program to evaluate the potential for recovery of coarse gold by gravity separation and the amenability of gold not recovered by gravity methods to cyanidation.

The results are summarized in the table below and demonstrate that +27% to 65.5% of the gold in the drill cuttings is coarse and is recoverable by gravity methods, confirming the observations of visible gold in cuttings during drilling. The gravity tails were subject to cyanidation bottle roll tests, which demonstrate that the majority of the gold remaining in the gravity tails is recoverable by cyanidation. Total recoveries by gravity and cyanidation are consistently in the +98% to +99% range.

Philadelphia Metallurgical Tests on RC Cuttings Cyanide Bottle Roll Total Sample Interval Calc. Head Gravity Concentrate On Gravity Tails Tails Au Recovery gpt Au % gpt Au % gpt Au gpt Au % PRC20-21: 135-140 2.69 37.60% 160.75 62.40% 1.69 0.04 98.50% PRC20-21: 140-145 0.54 46.80% 32.90 53.20% 0.29 0.03 94.40% PRC20-22: 100-105 2.01 42.30% 113.65 57.70% 1.17 0.01 99.50% PRC20-23: 150-155 1.01 49.20% 59.30 50.80% 0.52 0.01 99.00% PRC20-23: 155-160 1.83 42.50% 97.17 57.50% 1.06 0.01 99.20% PRC20-26: 385-390 0.75 27.10% 24.37 70.90% 0.54 0.01 99.50% PRC20-26: 390-395 1.16 41.00% 56.52 59.00% 0.69 0.02 98.30% PRC20-27: 400-405 1.18 65.50% 135.84 34.50% 0.41 0.01 99.20%

The Company will mobilize a core rig to the Philadelphia property after it has completed drilling our 100% owned Ramsey property, an historic silver producer. The program will test the high-grade zone on the west side of the Philadelphia vein system encountered in RC and core drilling previously and announced on November 13 http://arizonasilverexploration.com/home-page/arizona-silver-announces-new-high-grade-gold-silver-intercepts-in-mohave-county-arizona/ We are very pleased with these exceptional recoveries on Philadelphia and look forward to drilling the west side again.

QA/QC Program for the Metallurgical Test Program

The bulk samples of drill cuttings were shipped under strict chain of custody from Skyline Laboratories in Tucson, Arizona to McClelland Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada. McClelland Labs is an IAS Accredited full service metallurgical testing facility with long-established expertise and capabilities in metallurgy of precious metals materials. Samples were treated separately and each pulverized to -100 mesh and subjected to gravity separation in a Knelson concentrator. Concentrates were analyzed to extinction to determine the amount of gold contained in the gravity concentrate. Tails from the gravity concentration process were subject to bottle roll cyanidation tests for up to 72 hours duration. Effectively all gold was dissolved in 24 to 48 hours. Solutions were analyzed for gold to calculate the amount of gold extracted from each sample. Tails were dried and analyzed to determine the amount of gold unrecovered by cyanidation. Calculated head grades were determined by combining the gold recovered by gravity concentration with the gold recovered by cyanidation and the remaining gold content of the cyanidation tails.

Greg Hahn, VP Exploration, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 responsible for supervising and reviewing the analytical procedures and results and reviewing the data contained in this press release.

