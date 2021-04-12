Xander Resources: Gold Exploration in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec

Xander Resources (TSXV:XND, OTCQB:XNDRF, FWB:1XI) targets highly prospective gold properties within Canada. The company currently has three projects located across three gold camps on the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec.

Xander Resources’ flagship Senneville claim group consists of three separate properties in the Val-d’Or gold camp within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt within relatively close proximity to one another: Senneville East, Senneville South and Senneville West. The properties leverage excellent infrastructure, easy access and widespread high-grade gold mineralization.

Xander Resources’ Company Highlights

Xander Resources is a junior exploration company focused on developing well-positioned and valuable gold properties within Canada. The company operates three highly prospective gold projects across three gold camps along the prolific Abitibi Greenstone belt.

The company’s current asset portfolio includes the Senneville claims group in Val-d’Or, the Blue Ribbon property in the Fenelon gold camp and the Bachelor North property in the Urban Barry gold camp.

The Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec is the world’s largest mineral-rich geological belt and hosts many major gold and base metal deposits.

Xander’s market cap is one of the lowest in the Abitibi region, which advantageously places Xander amongst mining giants at a competitive investment price.

Xander is excited for its intended drill program and exploration campaigns across its three key projects, which are underexplored.