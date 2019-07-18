White Gold Talks About District-Wide Gold Trends on its Properties in the Yukon

In an interview with Motherlode TV, White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FWB:29W) talked about its recent discoveries at its JP Ross project in the Yukon. The company has identified multiple, new high-grade gold mineralization trends across the JP Ross property. The findings were all located within 10 kilometers of its Vertigo discovery.

According to the interview, White Gold used Ground Truth’s Drones to Drills technology. Drones to Drills was developed by the company’s Chief Technical Advisor and famed prospector Shawn Ryan. The technology is quick and efficient, allowing the company to maximize its exploration budget.

“It only takes about five minutes for the GT Probe to take a single sample. This is repeated along lines consisting of two-meter-to-five-meter intervals. This quickly gives data comparable to that achieved through traditional trenching at a small fraction of the cost, time and environmental impact,” said White Gold.

Within White Gold’s press release, the company had talked about district-scale mineralization modeling. According to the company, its model is a unique approach to exploration and incorporates soil sampling, induced polarization resistivity testing, as well as GT probe sampling and drilling. Through this model, White Gold has been able to demonstrate the presence of district-scale mineralization along an 18-kilometer trend that holds the Vertigo discovery.

“Many of these targets display the same mineralization style as the Vertigo discovery and have returned multiple high-grade surface samples including 304.3 g/t, 156.2 g/t, 139.9 g/t, 135.6 g/t and 132.9 g/t gold,” said White Gold.

The interview finished off with White Gold’s plans to complete 17,000 meters worth of diamond drilling and 7,500 meters of RC drilling. Of the 17,000 meters, 10,000 meters will focus on the Vertigo target, and the remainder will focus on the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits.

