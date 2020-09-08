TriStar Gold – Identifies New Drilling Targets as PFS Advances

TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV:TSG) (OTCQX:TSGZF) (the Company or TriStar) is pleased to provide a corporate update for planned activities, principally focused on restarting drilling at the Castelo de Sonhos gold project in the next few weeks.









TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV:TSG) (OTCQX:TSGZF) (the Company or TriStar) is pleased to provide a corporate update for planned activities, principally focused on restarting drilling at the Castelo de Sonhos gold project in the next few weeks. Additionally, TriStar will be presenting at two upcoming conferences: The Virtual Metals Investor Forum and the Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek – VIRTUAL.

“We’re very excited to resume drilling at Castelo de Sonhos, to complete the pre-feasibility study (PFS) drilling and to test opportunities we’ve recently recognized for additional gold mineralization outside our current mineral resources,” says Nick Appleyard, TriStar’s President and CEO. “The two virtual conferences this month provide us with a tremendous platform to discuss our drilling and associated site activities with the investing community.”

Drilling

An initial contract has been signed for 10,000m of reverse circulation drilling and 2,500m of core drilling. The optical televiewer (OTV) will also be back at site this month and will be used on drilling completed earlier this year and in much of the upcoming planned drilling. The drill rigs have multiple high priority targets to drill in the coming months including:

CDS Deeps

CDS Deeps represents an untested target related to gold deposition and possible remobilization from its original location in the conglomerates by the intrusion of younger granitic rocks. Several sites have been identified where the granitic rocks are close to both the surface and the gold-bearing conglomerate horizon.

Untested shallow and outcropping conglomerates

Both TriStar mapping and the artificial intelligence algorithms of GoldSpot Discoveries have identified multiple areas which appear to have potentially gold-bearing conglomerates at or near surface. These can be tested with the cost-effective combination of shallow reverse circulation drilling and OTV.

Infill and step-out drilling

There is still about 2,000m of in-fill drilling to be completed for the PFS, as well as geotechnical drilling to define pit wall stability parameters. Additionally, there are opportunities for step-out drilling in areas where good results were reported earlier this year.

Figure 1, map of conceptual drill targets at Castelo de Sonhos, showing known gold-in-soil anomaly.

Other activities at CDS for September

New topography and air photos

A Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) survey has been flown. This will provide high-precision topography across the entire project area and the transportation corridor to BR163, the major north-south highway to the west of the project, and provides high-resolution air photos that will be used extensively in the PFS as well as in environmental and social permitting activities.

Weather Station

A meteorological station has now been installed to gather site-specific data for use in generating engineering design parameters and environmental controls.

Conferences

On September 10th TriStar will be presenting at the Virtual Metals Investor Forum at the invitation of Gwen Preston. TriStar’s presentation will be in session 3 starting at 1pm (PDT), and can be accessed via https://webcast.fmav.ca/mifsept2020/.

On September 15th at TriStar will be presenting at the Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek – VIRTUAL conference at 1:45pm (PDT) and the conference website can be accessed via https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2020-summit-colorado.

