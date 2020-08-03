Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Mawson Resources, Golden Star Resources, Almaden Minerals, Talon Metals and General Moly.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trending downward early on Friday (July 31) at 16,086.47.

The index was under pressure following the release of data that estimated the domestic economy likely shrank at a record pace in the second quarter.

In commodities, this week gold reached an all time high and was closing in on the US$2,000 per ounce mark with silver also rallying and hovering around US$25 per ounce.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Mawson Resources (TSX:MAW)

Golden Star Resources (TSX:GSC)

Almaden Minerals (TSX:AMM)

Talon Metals (TSX:TLO)

General Moly (TSX:GMO)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Mawson Resources

Exploration and development company Mawson Resources is focused on its flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland and its Victorian gold properties in Australia.

On July 29, the company announced that it is among 24 companies to receive Queensland State Government support for exploration to drive future resource jobs in Australia. Mawson will receive $200,000 funding to fund deep drilling for silver, copper and gold near the world-class silver-lead Cannington mine.

As a result of the news, the company’s share price jumped 43 percent to end the week at C$0.49.

2. Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources is focused on its two underground mines, the Wassa and Prestea in Ghana, West Africa. The company has set a gold production guidance for 2020 of 195,000 to 205,000 ounces.

On July 27, the company entered into a binding agreement for the sale of its 90 percent interest in the Bogoso-Prestea gold mine in Ghana to Future Global Resources for a purchase price of up to $95 million. On July 29, the company released Q2 and half year results. Last week, Golden Star Resources’ share price was up by 26.95 percent to reach C$6.03.

3. Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals owns 100 percent of the Tuligtic project in Puebla State, Mexico. Tuligtic covers the Ixtaca gold-silver deposit, which was discovered by Almaden in 2010.

The Ixtaca deposit currently hosts a proven and probable reserve of 65.1 million tonnes grading 0.62 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 37.7 g/t silver or 1.29 million ounces of gold and 78.8 million ounces of silver. Shares of the company jumped 25.33 percent to end the week at C$0.94.

4. Talon Metals

Talon Metals is focused on producing nickel responsibly for the electric vehicle industry. The high-grade Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project is located in Minnesota, US, which comprises the Tamarack North project and the Tamarack South project.

On July 27, the company announced it has commissioned the next phase of exploration at its flagship asset as well as hydromet testing of recently produced nickel concentrates. Last week, Talon Metals saw its share price increase 25 percent to C$0.275.

5. General Moly

General Moly’s primary asset, an 80 percent interest in the Mount Hope project located in Central Nevada, is considered one of the world’s largest and highest-grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with the company’s wholly-owned Liberty project, a molybdenum and copper property also located in central Nevada, General Moly’s goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer in the world.

The company did not release any news last week but shares of the company increased 21.82 percent, to end at C$0.33.

Data for 5 Top TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using Trading View using Stock Screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within energy minerals and non-energy minerals sectors are considered.

