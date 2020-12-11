TOCVAN Ventures: Acquiring and Exploring Early-Stage Mineral Properties in BC and Mexico

TOCVAN Ventures (CSE:TOC) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









TOCVAN Ventures (CSE:TOC) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. The company’s key projects under development are the Pilar gold project in the gold-producing region of Sonora, Mexico and the Rodgers Creek project in the Lillooet Mining District in southwest British Columbia.

TOCVAN CEO Derek Wood says that Director Mark Smethurst analyzed close to 150 projects from early-stage companies that have excellent property assets, but lack sufficient funding and investment. The Pilar gold project in Sonora, Mexico was selected. Smethurst said, “The Pilar property has the right features and system to allow for great potential in defining a multimillion-ounce property.”

In another interview, Wood described the Pilar gold project as a “significantly sized,” and “strong IP anomaly at a depth never-before drilled”, which has the potential to be a “small scale, early stage, open-pittable production at surface.”

The TOCVAN Ventures team is taking advantage of the prolonged bear market in the resource industry and is focusing on unlocking value with their projects.

TOCVAN Ventures’ Company Highlights

Early-stage natural resource company focused on exploring and developing the mineral properties of their two key projects: the Pilar gold project and Roger Creek project.

The Pilar gold project is in Sonora State, Mexico. This jurisdiction is mining-friendly and contains multiple precious metals and porphyry copper deposits.

The two-phase development plan of the Pilar gold project has the potential for rapid advancement with drill permitting and target identification underway as of September 2020.

The Rodgers Creek project site is positioned in a jurisdiction that holds 47 contiguous mineral claims in Southwestern BC. The property hosts porphyry copper, gold and molybdenum mineralization as shown by geological surveying and sampling done in the first phases of project development.

World-class expertise in mining and capital markets has strategically positioned the company to take advantage of favorable resource industry markets and to transform their key projects into a clean investment vehicle.

Management has over 50 years of capital finance and geological exploration experience

Tight share structure

