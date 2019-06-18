Telson Mining Corporation to Present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research Conference in New Jersey, USA

Telson Mining Corporation (“Telson” or the “Company” (TSXV:TSN) (OTC:SOHFF) (Frankfurt:TSGN (formerly SQ82)) will be participating at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research Metals Conference in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Ralph Shearing, President of Telson Mining will be available to meet with investors at the conference on June 19 and 20, 2019. In his presentation at 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday June 19, 2019, he will provide a Company update, including discussing the Company’s recent Q1 2019 financial results and the progress being made in the construction of its on-site 1,000 tpd mineral processing plant at its flagship Tahuehueto Project in Durango, Mexico.

The presentation will be webcast live with a link available on the Company’s website. The link will also provide an archived playback shortly after the presentation.

About Telson Mining Corporation

Telson Mining Corporation is a Canadian based mining company with two Mexican gold, silver and base metal mining projects. Effective May 15, 2018 Telson declared commercial production at its 100% owned Campo Morado Mine, which is currently producing zinc and lead concentrates with gold, silver and copper as by-products.

Telson’s 100% owned Tahuehueto Project, located in north-western Durango State, Mexico is currently in construction development. Pre-production commenced at Tahuehueto in August 2017, currently mining at a rate averaging approximately 100 tonnes per day and shipping ore to a third-party toll mill for processing. Management has a targeted timeline at Tahuehueto to be producing with its own on-site mineral processing plant, with a designed capacity of at least 1,000 tonnes per day by the end of 2019.

Visit: www.telsonmining.com

On behalf of the board of directors

(signed) “Ralph Shearing”

Ralph Shearing, P.Geol, President and Director

