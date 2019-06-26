Talisker Resources: District-Scale Play in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt

Talisker Resources (CSE:TSK) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Talisker Resources (CSE:TSK) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Talisker Resources is a junior resource company in development of a dominant land position in the emerging Spences Bridge gold belt in south-central British Columbia, Canada. The optimal location has enabled Talisker to engage in year-round exploration activities at a relatively low cost when compared to operations in the northern half of the province. By leveraging road access and existing infrastructure, Talisker is taking a patient and efficient approach to the Spences Bridge project.

Talisker’s 226,881-hectare Spences Bridge project covers over 70 percent of the Spences Bridge gold belt in south-central British Columbia, which represents the largest single ground staking in the province’s history. The project is located only five kilometers away from WestHaven Ventures’ (TSXV:WHN) Shovelnose project, where values of up to 285 g/t gold were discovered. Talisker has formed a strategic alliance with WestHaven, under which Talisker is expected to pay a 2.5 percent NSR on any ground staked within five kilometers of WestHaven’s existing projects. WestHaven also has a 30-day right of first refusal on any of Talisker’s properties outside of the five-kilometer zone.

Talisker’s company highlights include the following:

Talisker is operating in a top mining jurisdiction in Canada.

Talisker has a dominant land position (70 percent) in the emerging Spences Bridge gold belt in south-central British Columbia.

A regional geochemical exploration program is currently underway at Spences Bridge.

Talisker has a strategic alliance in place with WestHaven.

Proven management and technical team that has explored over 10 million hectares and made 40 million ounces in discoveries.

Click here to learn more about Talisker Resources (CSE:TSK) and to request an Investor Presentation.