Talisker Resources: District-Scale Play in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt

Talisker Resources is a junior resource company in development of a dominant land position in the emerging Spences Bridge gold belt in south-central British Columbia, Canada. The optimal location has enabled Talisker to engage in year-round exploration activities at a relatively low cost when compared to operations in the northern half of the province. By leveraging road access and existing infrastructure, Talisker is taking a patient and efficient approach to the Spences Bridge project.
Talisker’s 226,881-hectare Spences Bridge project covers over 70 percent of the Spences Bridge gold belt in south-central British Columbia, which represents the largest single ground staking in the province’s history. The project is located only five kilometers away from WestHaven Ventures’ (TSXV:WHN) Shovelnose project, where values of up to 285 g/t gold were discovered. Talisker has formed a strategic alliance with WestHaven, under which Talisker is expected to pay a 2.5 percent NSR on any ground staked within five kilometers of WestHaven’s existing projects. WestHaven also has a 30-day right of first refusal on any of Talisker’s properties outside of the five-kilometer zone.
Talisker’s company highlights include the following:
- Talisker is operating in a top mining jurisdiction in Canada.
- Talisker has a dominant land position (70 percent) in the emerging Spences Bridge gold belt in south-central British Columbia.
- A regional geochemical exploration program is currently underway at Spences Bridge.
- Talisker has a strategic alliance in place with WestHaven.
- Proven management and technical team that has explored over 10 million hectares and made 40 million ounces in discoveries.
