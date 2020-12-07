Straightup Announces Results From Field Examination of Belanger Property, Red Lake District, Ontario

Provides Update on RLX North and RLX South Properties









Straightup Resources Inc. (“Straightup” or the “Company”; CSE: ST) is pleased to announce the results from its preliminary field examination of the Belanger property (the “Belanger Property”), located in the Red Lake District, Ontario. The Company has also completed the review and further sampling of the historic diamond drill core from the Kings Bay Gold Corporation 2002 diamond drilling program (the “Kings Bay 2002 Drill Program”) that was stored at Government facilities in Kenora and moved to a core facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

“We are extremely pleased with the progress being made on the Belanger Property given the current global conditions,” stated Matthew Coltura, President and CEO of Straightup. “The results from the field examination of the Hemming Occurrence have confirmed the presence of the Confederation Lake Narrows Deformation Zone. We plan to continue work directed at defining the potential of this area.”

Belanger Property Field Examination

Field crews conducted prospecting and mapping on the Belanger Property focusing on previously underexplored areas of the Belanger Property hosting the historic “Hemming Occurrences”. The Hemming Occurrences are located within the northeast trending Confederation Lake Narrows Deformation Zone, in the central part of the Belanger Property. A property examination by the Red Lake Resident Geologist in 1997 suggested the showings associated with the Hemming Occurrences are found within a 060° trending shear zone that is potentially more than 100 m wide and extensively silicified.

In total, 27 grab samples were collected and submitted for analysis for gold and base metals to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario. From the Hemming Occurrences, 24 samples were collected, of which 13 samples were below detection limit for gold (Table 1). The highest assay, taken from a quartz/ankerite vein hosted within intermediate volcanics, returned 1.93g/t Au and 1.1g/t Ag. Other notable assays returned 0.122g/t Au, 2.4g/t Ag and 1.6g/t Ag, respectively. A grab sample from the “Trench D” area in the vicinity of the Kings Bay 2002 Drill Program returned 0.343g/t Au, 1.1g/t Ag, and 0.454% Cu.

Table 1: Highlighted grab samples from the Belanger Property Field Examination

Sample ID Northing Easting Au_ppm Ag_ppm As_ppm Cu_ppm Ni_ppm E6094111 5653209 512325 0.039 <0.2 1 72.9 4.8 E6094112 5653208.9 512326 0.012 0.3 2 19.2 15.4 E6094114 5653210 512326 1.93 1.1 3 34.1 6.4 E6094115 5653210 512326 0.075 0.3 3 43 7 E6094120 5653262 512353 0.02 1.6 86 10 <0.5 E6094121 5653263 512355 0.122 2.4 55 51.1 4.7 E6094126 5656025 519100 0.035 2.9 2 3450 148 E6094127 5653459 512666 0.008 0.3 <1 85.8 69.2 E6094128 5653460 512665 0.008 <0.2 2 19.6 16.6 E6094129 5653459 512667 0.006 <0.2 <1 0.6 7.4 E6094131 5653461 512664 0.008 0.3 <1 66 88.4 E6094132 5651462 513350 0.004 <0.2 1 52.7 35.8 E6094133 5651472 513356 0.343 1.1 330 4540 382

The Belanger Property is fully permitted for early exploration activities such as stripping, trenching, line cutting and drilling. Readers are cautioned that prospecting surface rock sample assays, as presented herein, are selective by nature and represent a point location, and therefore may not necessarily be fully representative of the mineralized horizon sampled.

Diamond Drill Core Review

The Kings Bay 2002 Drill Program tested the Williamson Occurrences, which produced the historic diamond drill core being re-analyzed by the Company at the Thunder Bay core facility. In reviewing the diamond drill core Clark Exploration and Consulting (“Clark Exploration”) geologists noted that much of the core was under sampled, including areas of deformation that were noted in a number of the drill holes from the Kings Bay 2002 Drill Program. Re-logging and sampling have been completed by the Company and it is awaiting analytical results.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All rock samples collected from the Belanger Property were sealed individually in the field and delivered by Clark Exploration employees to AGAT Laboratories, located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Each sample was analyzed using the AGAT Laboratories codes 202051, Fire Assay – AAS (30g); 201073, Aqua Regia Digest / ICP-OES Finish, and 201676 Lithium Borate Fusion XRF Finish. Being an early stage sampling program, the Company relied on the AGAT Laboratories internal duplicate and standard protocols.

RLX North & South Properties

The Company continues to review and compile the data received from Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (“Tri Origin”) for the RLX North and South properties (the “RLX Properties”). This work has led to the recognition of extensions and repetitions of the important, gold-hosting Upper Balmer Assemblage and the continuation of major structural features across the RLX Properties. These structural features are thought to be important in localizing gold zones in the Red Lake Gold Mine and Great Bear Resources Ltd. Dixie Hinge Zone. The data from Tri Origin will be used to help define targets for future work programs on the RLX Properties which are expected to commence in 2021.

Matthew Coltura stated, “We are excited to begin work on our RLX North and RLX South properties, which surround Great Bear Resources’ Sobel property, in the Spring of 2021. Based on our historical data and the success of Great Bear Resources in the region, we believe the RLX North and South properties have great exploration potential.”

Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in Great Bear Resources’ properties or the Red Lake Gold Mines, and that mineral deposits, and the results of any mining thereof, on adjacent or similar properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company’s properties or any potential exploitation thereof.

Qualified Person

Brent Clark, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis of this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Clark is independent of the Company.

