Straightup Announces Engagement of Consulting Geologists, Commencement of Hi-Mars Property Exploration Program

Straightup Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Straightup”) (CSE: ST) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Mr. Michael Dehn, P.Geo and Mr. Tim Twomey, P.Geo, as consulting geologists for the Company.

“We are very excited to welcome individuals of Michael and Tim’s calibre to our technical team,” stated Matthew Coltura, CEO and President, “their experience and strong track record in the Red Lake District will be a great asset to the Company as we look to begin exploration on the RLX North, RLX South and Belanger properties.”

Michael Dehn, P.Geo Mr. Michael Dehn, P.Geo, has over 25 years of experience in the mining industry. During his 11 year tenure with Goldcorp Inc. (“Goldcorp”), Mr. Dehn played a vital role in Goldcorp’s regional exploration programs within the Red Lake District, as well as with the Goldcorp Challenge – where all of Goldcorp’s Red Lake Mine data was shared with the public and outside experts had the opportunity to win prizes totalling CAD $575,000 if they were able to help locate the next six million ounces of gold in the Red Lake Mine. As a geologist, Michael is considered by many to be one of the authorities on the idiosyncrasies of the Red Lake District. In previous roles with other mining and exploration companies, Mr. Dehn has been instrumental in positioning the companies for both strategic and operational successes. He has proven himself a trusted industry adviser – introducing unique investor groups, often outside the mining arena, to new opportunities in the mining and exploration space.

Tim Twomey, P.Geo Mr. Tim Twomey, P.Geo, brings over 36 years of experience to the technical team of Straightup. Mr. Twomey played a key role in the discovery of Goldcorp’s “High-Grade Zone”, and subsequently held the position of Senior Exploration Geologist with Goldcorp’s Regional Exploration Team in the Red Lake District. Mr. Twomey also previously worked with Premier Gold Mines Ltd., Yamana Gold Inc. and Mega Precious Metals Inc. to advance their respective Red Lake District exploration projects. As such, Mr. Twomey brings to the Straightup technical team a wealth of knowledge and experience with respect to understanding the geology and controls on gold mineralization in the Red Lake District. Mr. Twomey is expected to spearhead the Company’s field exploration programs on the RLX, North, RLX South and Belanger properties.

Hi-Mars Property Exploration Program

The Company also announces that during the week of July 20, 2020 it expects to commence its exploration program on the Hi-Mars Property (the “Exploration Program”), as recommended by the author of the technical report dated December 11, 2019 entitled “Technical Report Hi-Mars Mineral Property, South West British Columbia, Canada” (the “Technical Report”).

Further information on the Exploration Program can be found in the Technical Report and the final long form prospectus of the Company dated January 22, 2020, copies of which are available on the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

About Straightup Resources Inc.

Straightup is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Hi-Mars Property. The Hi-Mars Property consists of 11 contiguous mineral titles covering an area of 1,788 hectares located approximately 17 kilometres northeast of the City of Powell River in the southwest British Columbia, Canada, within the Vancouver Mining Division.

