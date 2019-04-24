Sirios Resources’ “Gold Discoverers” Video Series

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV:SOI) is releasing a video series called “Gold Discoverers” based on its exploration work at the company’s Cheechoo gold project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.









Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV:SOI) is releasing a video series called “Gold Discoverers” based on its exploration work at the company’s Cheechoo gold project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. Episode 1 of the video series provides an in-depth look at the operations at Cheechoo and provided an overview of the drilling process.

Sirios’ Cheechoo project is adjacent to Goldcorp’s (TSX:G) Eleonore gold mine which is one of the largest gold mines in Quebec and has been in production since 2015. Cheechoo is one of the few exploration projects currently being developed in Quebec. The company has recently completed its 11,322-meter winter drill program at Cheechoo. Sirios has received assay results for 16 core samples and is currently awaiting the results of the remaining 16 samples. Drilling highlights to date include 19.5 meters grading 0.7 g/t gold at the Contact zone, which was extended over 100 meters to the northwest.

Moving forward, Sirios intends to release a resource for the project. The company also intends to improve access to the property by upgrading the roads, infrastructure and camp capacity as they head into the development stage of the project.

