Sirios completes the last closing of its private placement of units

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSXV:SOI) completed today the last closing of its private placement of units announced on May 8th, 2019, for an additional amount of $ 200,000, bringing the total capital raised to $ 715,000. This amount was raised by issuing 1,000,000 units at $ 0.20 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of Sirios and a half warrant. Each warrant gives the holder the right to purchase one common share at $ 0.30 during the eighteen months following the closing date.

There will be a hold period of four months and one day on all securities issued under this financing. The TSX Venture has conditionally approved the private placement.

The proceeds of the placement will mainly be used by Sirios for exploration fieldworks on its properties located in James Bay and for general corporate purpose.

