Red Eagle Announces Results of Ongoing Delineation Drilling at the San Ramon Gold Mine

Red Eagle Mining Corporation (TSX:R) announced results from ongoing underground delineation drilling at the San Ramon gold mine in Antioquia, Colombia. Results from 35 additional underground diamond drill holes have been received (SRDU-0196 to SRDU-0231).

As quoted in the press release:

Most of this drilling is located below the mine workings along 300 metres of strike between sections 856,970 E and 857,200 E extending the vertical extent of known gold mineralization. Mineralization is open to depth in an area with no previous drilling and outside of the mineral resource and mineral reserve. Results continue to return intercepts with grades significantly higher than the reserve grade of 5.2 g/t Au with highlights including intersections. Three underground diamond drill rigs have completed 20,372 metres in 231 stope delineation holes with assays pending on hole SRDU-0216. The results from 195 underground stope delineation holes (SRDU-0001 to SRDU-0195) were previously announced.

