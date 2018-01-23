4 Reasons to Include Gold in Your Portfolio

As a highly liquid yet scarce asset, gold can mean increased returns and reduced volatility for investors.

In a new report, the World Gold Council suggests that the current economic climate has given investors a renewed focus on effective risk management, leading them to embrace alternatives to traditional assets.

Many investors are being drawn to the yellow metal for its role as a portfolio diversifier and long-term returns. The specific role that gold plays can be broken down in four ways, all of which are outlined below.

1. Gold is a source of long-term returns

Since 1971, the price of gold has risen by an average of 10 percent per year

Its long-term returns are comparable to stocks and higher than bonds

Gold trades in a large and liquid market, yet it is scarce

Expansion of wealth is one of the most important drivers of gold demand over the long run. It has had a positive effect on jewelry, technology and bar and coin demand — the latter in the form of long-term savings

2. Gold is a diversifier that can mitigate losses in times of market stress

Central banks see the yellow metal as a means of diversifying their expanding foreign reserves

It has a low correlation to most mainstream assets

Correlations tend to increase as market uncertainty and volatility rises

Gold is a hedge against systemic risk and strong market pullbacks

It protects investors against extreme inflation

3. Gold is a liquid asset with no credit risk that has outperformed fiat currencies

Gold-backed ETFs offer an additional source of liquidity, with the largest US-listed fund trading an average of US$1.2 billion per day

The metal outperforms all major currencies as a means of exchange

Gold has changed little over time — growing less than 2 percent per year through mine production for the past two decades

In contrast, fiat money can be printed in unlimited quantities to support monetary policies

4. A means to enhance overall portfolio performance:

Over the past decade, the average US pension fund would have benefitted from having gold in its portfolio

Adding 2 to 10 percent in gold would have both increased returns and reduced volatility, resulting in higher risk-adjusted returns

Overall, the report shows that gold continues to prove its staying power, as well as its status as a safe haven for investors. Gold can enhance and diversify a portfolio, while being able to compete in an ever-changing market.

