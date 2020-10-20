Gold

Investing News
.

Prosper Gold: Exploring and Developing High-grade Gold Vein Systems in Safe Canadian Jurisdictions

- October 20th, 2020
prosper gold logo

Canadian mineral exploration company Prosper Gold (TSXV:PGX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. 

Canadian mineral exploration company Prosper Gold (TSXV:PGX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. Prosper Gold is focused on the Red Lake Mining District in Ontario, Canada. Management includes Peter Bernier and Dirk Templeman-Kluit, founders of Richfield Ventures Ltd. who were responsible for the discovery and subsequent sale of the multi-million-ounce Blackwater Gold deposit in British Columbia.

prosper gold map

 

Company Highlights

  • 16,400 hectare land position within the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt, approximately 70 kilometers east of Red Lake
  • Red Lake district has produced 30 million ounces of gold from 29 mines in the area
  • Birch-Uchi greenstone belt hosts the Dixie Gold project (Great Bear Resources) and the Springpole project (First Mining Gold Corp.)
  • The Golden Sidewalk property offers a favorable geological setting with all the attributes for economic gold deposits in the Red Lake district
  • Management team includes Peter Bernier and Dirk Tempelman-Kluit, founders of the Richfield Ventures Corporation, which was acquired for C$550 million
  • Golden Sidewalk property is accessible year-round through all-season logging roads
  • Till sampling and airborne geophysics have been conducted on the Golden Sidewalk property with results expected in Q4 2020

 

Request an Investor Kit:

Prosper Gold

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Prosper Gold using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Click here to learn more about Prosper Gold (TSXV:PGX) 

Leave a Reply

×