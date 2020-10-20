Prosper Gold: Exploring and Developing High-grade Gold Vein Systems in Safe Canadian Jurisdictions

Canadian mineral exploration company Prosper Gold (TSXV:PGX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Canadian mineral exploration company Prosper Gold (TSXV:PGX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. Prosper Gold is focused on the Red Lake Mining District in Ontario, Canada. Management includes Peter Bernier and Dirk Templeman-Kluit, founders of Richfield Ventures Ltd. who were responsible for the discovery and subsequent sale of the multi-million-ounce Blackwater Gold deposit in British Columbia.

Company Highlights

16,400 hectare land position within the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt, approximately 70 kilometers east of Red Lake

Red Lake district has produced 30 million ounces of gold from 29 mines in the area

Birch-Uchi greenstone belt hosts the Dixie Gold project (Great Bear Resources) and the Springpole project (First Mining Gold Corp.)

The Golden Sidewalk property offers a favorable geological setting with all the attributes for economic gold deposits in the Red Lake district

Management team includes Peter Bernier and Dirk Tempelman-Kluit, founders of the Richfield Ventures Corporation, which was acquired for C$550 million

Golden Sidewalk property is accessible year-round through all-season logging roads

Till sampling and airborne geophysics have been conducted on the Golden Sidewalk property with results expected in Q4 2020

