Prime Meridian Delays Filing Q1 Financial Results

Prime Meridian Resources Corp. (“PMR” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PMR) Further to its June 1, 2020 news release, PMR confirms that it has postponed filing its interim financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, and officer certificates for the interim period ended March 31, 2020, due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PMR is relying on exemptive relief recently granted by Canadian securities regulatory authorities that allows it to delay the filing of its interim documents required by National Instrument 51-102 by June 1, 2020. In response to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, securities regulatory authorities in Canada have granted a blanket exemption allowing issuers an additional 45 days to complete their regulatory filings. PMR estimates that its March 31, 2020 iterim documents will be available for filing at its earliest opportunity, which is expected to occur on or before July 15, 2020.

Until such time as the March 31, 2020 interim documents are filed, PMR’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 — Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions. There have been no material business developments since the date of the last interim financial statements, filed on November 28, 2019, however, the Company has issued news releases subsequent to November 28, 2019, copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Prime Meridian Resources Corp. “Brian Leeners” Brian Leeners, CEO & Director

