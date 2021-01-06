Peruvian Metals: Positive Cashflow and First-Mover Advantage in Peru

Peruvian Metals (TSXV:PER) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Peruvian Metals recently reported an increase of 66.8 percent in materials processing at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant in Q4 of 2020.

Peruvian Metals has an 80 percent stake in the Aguila Norte processing plant, which has a processing capacity of 100 tonnes per day. The company is also acquiring new high-grade properties within the plant’s region. It has acquired and assembled the Cerro La Cumbre silver-gold project and obtained 50 percent ownership in the gold-silver-copper Palta Dorada project. Both properties are located within trucking distance to the Aguila Norte plant and have permits in place to extract minerals for processing. The company expects to process minerals from Palta Dorada in Q1, 2021.

Peruvian Metals is focused on mineral processing and development of its recently acquired “mine-ready” properties in Peru, including the Cerro La Cumbre gold-silver project and a 50 percent interest in the high grade Palta Dorada Project.

Mineral processing from third parties has yielded positive cash flow from the company’s 80 percent owned Aguila Norte processing plant, with future operating margins expected to increase once production commences from its recent acquisitions.

With operations in Peru since 1994, Peruvian Metals has the industry and regional expertise to thrive in this mining-friendly jurisdiction. This is also made possible through establishing current and past key partnerships with metals traders including Rio Alto, First Quantum, IAMGOLD, Rio Silver and mining consulting company GEXEG.

The company is currently establishing profit-sharing partnerships with artisanal miners on the sale of concentrates, which has advanced its commitment to developing strong ties with local economies and this skilled workforce.The company has organically generated NSRs for potential free cash flow on its non-core projects.In 2019, Peruvian Metals’ revenue exceeded C$1.6 million with only 50 percent plant capacity. This has demonstrated the potential for increased revenue generation for the company and an expansion of mining operations over the next couple of years. Currently showing over 70 percent capacity for third and fourth quarter 2020.

The company’s closely owned shareholder portfolio and multi-faceted revenue model has positioned it for advanced growth. The shareholder portfolio includes insiders, major shareholders and players close to the company.

