Peloton Minerals: Exploring Three Gold Projects in Nevada

- January 4th, 2019

Peloton Minerals Corporation is a junior exploration company with three gold exploration projects–Independence Valley, Golden Trail and Texas Canyon–located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada.

  • Independence Valley: Peloton Minerals has a joint venture with Kinross Gold Corp. (TSE:K;NYSE:KGC;FWB:KIN2) on this project which resides on the southern extension of the Carlin gold trend. Kinross and Peloton Minerals are planning a drill program on the property in 2019.
  • Golden Trail: This property is located on the northeastern margin of the Long Canyon gold trend which is defined by Newmont Mining Corp.’s (NYSE:NEM) Long Canyon Project. Peloton Minerals has recently released an updated NI 43-101 technical report on the property.
  • Texas Canyon: Located approximately five miles west of their Golden Trail property and features a strong Carlin-style alteration anomaly identified at surface through an airborne hyperspectral survey.
