Pancon Resources Publishes PUC Monthly Report for August

Pancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV:PUC) has released its PUC monthly report, which updates its shareholders on the company’s activities as well as trends in the battery and gold sectors. The August edition provided an overview of the latest industry, supply and demand and electric vehicle (EV) news. The report highlighted a recent interview that Pancon CEO Layton Croft did with Investor Intel regarding the company’s positioning with its six projects.

“We are in proven mining districts, near and surrounding former or producing mines. We also focus on relationships and competence and capacity. We have world-class geologists, and we work hard on engaging with all of our stakeholders and shareholders on a regular basis,” said Croft.

Pancon also provided an update on its recent activities at its Jefferson gold project in South Carolina. On July 15, 2019, Pancon expanded its land position in the area to surround the former-Brewer gold mine property. The mine reportedly produced 178,000 ounces of gold when it was in operation.

“Pancon acquired the Jefferson Gold Project, on the highly mineralized, prospective and under-explored Carolina Slate belt, in mid-2016. In light of today’s strengthening gold market, we have repositioned the Jefferson project to take full advantage of market dynamics with our improved land package,” said Croft. “Our project now surrounds the former Brewer gold mine, which produced

178,000 ounces of gold several decades ago from open-pit operations that mined only down to 100-meter depths.”

To view this month’s PUC report, click here.

