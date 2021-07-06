Gold

Investing News
.

Opawica Explorations: Gold Exploration in the Prolific Canadian Jurisdictions of Quebec and Newfoundland

- July 6th, 2021

Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.

Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW) strategically locates projects near high-yielding mines in the gold-rich and mining-friendly Rouyn-Noranda camp in the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec and the Rogerson structural gold corridor in Newfoundland. The company is backed by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining industry and lead investors GoldSpot Discoveries (TSXV:SPOT,OTCQX:SPOFF) and Eric Sprott. 

The company has three early-stage projects including Arrowhead, Bazooka and McWatters which have shown promising drill and sample results for significant high-grade gold mineralization.

Opawica Explorations’ Company Highlights

