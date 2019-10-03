OceanaGold Announces Intercepts at Golden Point

OceanaGold provided an update on its exploration program at its Golden Point exploration target at the Macraes Gold Mine in New Zealand.









As quoted in the press release:

Mick Wilkes, president and CEO of OceanaGold, said, “We are very encouraged by the latest significant intercepts at Golden Point that give us increased confidence to advance this opportunity. We are working on a technical and economic study for the Golden Point area with the view of establishing a new underground operation. Exploration across the Macraes Goldfield is also an important part of our strategy to further increase the mine life for the Macraes operation.”

