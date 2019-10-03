Australia

Investing News

OceanaGold Announces Intercepts at Golden Point

- October 3rd, 2019

OceanaGold provided an update on its exploration program at its Golden Point exploration target at the Macraes Gold Mine in New Zealand.

OceanaGold (TSX:OGC,ASX:OGC) provided an update on its exploration program at its Golden Point exploration target at the Macraes Gold Mine located on the South Island of New Zealand.

As quoted in the press release:

Mick Wilkes, president and CEO of OceanaGold, said, “We are very encouraged by the latest significant intercepts at Golden Point that give us increased confidence to advance this opportunity. We are working on a technical and economic study for the Golden Point area with the view of establishing a new underground operation. Exploration across the Macraes Goldfield is also an important part of our strategy to further increase the mine life for the Macraes operation.”

Click here to view the full press release.

gold outlook free report

Is gold a good hedge investment?

 
Get an in depth market report for free!
 

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

MYM Provides Update on BioHemp Rescission
U3O8 Price Update: Q3 2019 in Review
ACT Cannabis Legalization Falls Short of Creating a Market
New to the Investing News Network

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *