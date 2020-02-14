Northstar Gold Lists with Miller Gold Property Near Kirkland Lake

Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE:NSG) CEO Brian Fowler was featured in an interview conducted by Resource World Magazine









Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE:NSG) CEO Brian Fowler was featured in an interview conducted by Resource World Magazine. In the article, Fowler shares how Northstar’s management team successfully completed a C$3 million IPO to list on the Canadian Stock Exchange as well as the company’s C$1.1 million exploration program now underway on its wholly-owned Miller gold project.

The Miller gold project is Northstar’s primary focus and is located in the highly prolific Kirkland Lake gold district of Ontario, Canada. The Kirkland Lake gold district has reportedly produced more than 25 million ounces of gold from seven mines. Fowler stated that the Miller gold project is “under-explored by mainly shallow underground workings and vertical drill holes,” which have “no means to evaluate numerous high-grade vertical veins and structures now known to exist on the property.”

Northstar Gold’s Phase 1 drill program includes 2,500 meters of planned drilling over at least 25 holes ,and is aimed at confirming and expanding portions of the near surface Miller-Independence historic resource estimate.

