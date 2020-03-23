Nighthawk Gold Releases Drill Results for Colmac

Nighthawk Gold has released the results for the 10 remaining holes of its 2019 drill program which saw the company drill 110 holes.









Nighthawk Gold (TSX:NHK,OTCQX:MIMZD) has released the results for the 10 remaining holes of its 2019 drill program.

As quoted from the press release:

Drilling was expanded into the central region of the Colomac Main sill, including less explored portions of zones 2.5, and 2.0, part of Nighthawk’s Colomac gold project, located within its Indin Lake gold property, Northwest Territories, Canada. All holes reported intersections of broad and continuous mineralization progressing to new depths within a largely untested area of Colomac Main. Dr. Michael Byron, President and CEO said, “We have now reported on all of our 2019 program drillholes – our most productive campaign to-date. Drilling on the Colomac Main has continued to demonstrate a consistency in breadth and continuity of mineralization throughout all areas of the deposit. While the central 1-kilometre section of Colomac Main remains largely unexplored, with few holes below 250 metres vertical depth, our current holes have tested the sill well below previous intersections, successfully extending mineralization to new depths.”

