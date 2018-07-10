Lions Bay Files Early Warning Report Pursuant to National Instrument











Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV: LBI) (“Lions Bay”). This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting

Issues in connection with the acquisition of securities of Montan Mining Corp. by Lions Bay Capital Inc. (the “Acquiror”)

The Acquiror announces that on or about July 6, 2018 Montan Mining Corp. (“Montan”) issued to the Aquiror 19,833,148 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share pursuant to a shares for debt transaction. The Acquiror also acquired a further 7,880,000 shares of Montan pursuant to a private placement of units at a price of $0.05 pur unit, each unit consisting of one share and one share purchase warrant each exercisable at $0.06 for one year (the “Warrants”).

The 27,713,148 common shares acquired by the Aquiror pursuant to the shares for debt transaction and the private placement constitutes 45.33% of the issued capital of Montan and, assuming exercise of the Warrants, the Acquiror would hold 35,543,148 shares constituting 51.57% of the then issued capital of Montan.

The Acquiror acquired the Securities for investment purposes and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase, decrease or change the beneficial ownership over the Common Shaeres or other securities of Montan through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws is available under Montan’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). A copy of such report may also be obtained by contacting the Aquiror.

