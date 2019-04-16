Kootenay Reports Multiple Gold-Copper Targets Interpreted at Cervantes

Kootenay Silver (TSXV:KTN) has reported that Aztec Minerals announced interpretation of the recently completed airborne magnetic and radiometric survey data has interpreted multiple high-quality undrilled porphyry gold-copper targets on the Cervantes property in Sonora, Mexico.

As quoted in the press release:

The Cervantes property is held under an earn-in option to agreement whereby Aztec Minerals can acquire up to 100 percent interest in the property in two stages, with Kootenay retaining a 2.5 percent NSR and receiving a payment of US$5.00 per ounce or gold equivalent based on a NI 43-101 resource estimate.

Eleven target zones were confirmed by the airborne geophysical surveys, as can be seen on the magnetic and radiometric maps and the four main targets are summarized below:

California is flanked by a substantial magnetic high on the east side, two magnetic anomalies on the southeast side, and sits in a lower magnetic embayment where the strongest alteration and mineralization were mapped, sampled and drilled by Aztec. The phyllic-argillic alteration is thought to have destroyed any magnetite in the QFP, typical of mineralized porphyry systems. There are no magnetic rocks on the surface nor in the drill core, thus the adjacent large-scale magnetic high is interpreted to be a larger intrusion, possibly with potassic-magnetite alteration. The IP chargeability high related to sulfide mineralization correlates well with both magnetic lows and highs and the resistivity high correlates to magnetic highs typically associated with intrusions. The strong chargeability high and strong magnetic high are both appealing drill targets

Estrella is located between Purisima East and Jasper, marked by a prominent 3.0 kilometers (km) long by 1.0 km wide, NW-SE trending, strong magnetic high, about 65 percent covered by andesitic volcanics sitting on top of a low angle fault, thus prospective targets may exist below the andesites. Outcrops of hornfels containing pyrrhotite, pyrite, and chalcopyrite are found throughout the target area with QFP dikes. Three parallel but unique magnetic anomalies are interpreted to be buried intrusions, one of which outcrops towards the north as QFP and returned rock samples grading up to 3.91 grams per tonne gold and 0.2 percent copper, an excellent drill target

California North is a substantial magnetic high associated with an IP chargeability high forming a thick rind to the magnetic high at depth, providing an attractive target

Purisima East is a moderate to weak magnetic anomaly within a circular feature, interpreted to be a diatreme body, with a very high radiometric anomaly, indicative of a high-level intrusion