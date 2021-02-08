Kenorland Minerals: Large-scale Exploration, Significant Discovery Potential in Quebec and Alaska

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KLD) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KLD) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. The company looks forward to a busy year ahead as it advances numerous flagship and pipeline projects including the more advanced stage Tanacross and the Healy projects in eastern Alaska, and greenfields projects within the Abitibi Greenstone belt of Quebec.

Kenorland currently holds and is exploring over 400,000 hectares of ground in these world-renowned jurisdictions.

Kenorland Minerals’ Company Highlights

Well-funded with over $9,500,000 cash in the treasury.

Tight share structure with large insider ownership and strong long term shareholders including Quebec-based institutional funds and well-known financiers including John Tognetti and Paul Stephens.

Exposure to a vast portfolio of exploration ground with over 400,000 hectares of mineral tenure within Alaska, Quebec and Manitoba.

Earn-in agreements with Sumitomo Metal Mining and Newmont Corporation funding exploration on greenfields projects in Quebec.

The company recently made a major gold discovery in Quebec in an area with no known previous exploration. Initial scout drilling in early 2020 intersected 29.08 meters at 8.47 g/t gold and 11.13 meters at 18.43 g/t gold. Drilling continuing in Q1 2021.

Significant discovery potential on the Healy property which covers a newly recognized large-scale gold system in the Goodpaster district of Alaska. Initial diamond drill testing in Summer 2021.

Further significant discovery potential on Kenorland’s 100 percent owned Tanacross Project, located in eastern Alaska, which covers a significant cluster of porphyry copper-gold systems. Drilling planned for Summer 2021.

A total of three projects being drill tested in 2021 as well as a pipeline of additional projects being advanced through systematic exploration. Continual project generation and evaluation of new opportunities.