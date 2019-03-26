In this PDAC interview, Dr. Kal Kotecha shares his thoughts on current conditions for both the gold and silver sectors.









<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Investing News Network (INN) sat down with Dr. Kal Kotecha, editor and founder of the Junior Gold Report, at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.

Kotecha explained to INN how both the upcoming economic crisis and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are good for gold, what his favorite metal is and which direction he sees the price of silver going in.

“We are going into a deep economic crisis, maybe starting in about 12 months [and it will] maybe last two or three or four years […] I think this is going to be a little more gradual [than in 2008], with a lot of down days, and I think that is what’s going to be a really good catalyst for gold.

Are gold stocks a good idea for 2019?

Get your free market forecast today

Give me my free report!

“In 2010, [gold] almost hit US$2,000 [per ounce]. We can see something similar [now] in a pattern for gold, but maybe even beyond US$2,000.”

Kotecha also addressed the increase of M&A activity within the gold space, which was the hot topic during the convention and is still a major conversation.

“Well, anything that gives attention to the gold space is really good,” he noted. “There’s a lot of amalgamation and mergers within the juniors, with the majors coming in to buy the juniors and I think that is going to be really interesting […] I think the smart majors are going to be looking at that right now, before the gold price, in my opinion, starts its ascension.”

Switching gears to the white metal, Kotecha said that there is a possibility for M&A within the silver space and he hopes it happens as it is his favorite precious metal.

Finally, the metals expert stated that despite silver remaining relatively flat this year, that won’t be the case for long.

“Silver is going to go up and I believe now that it is going to go up quite a bit substantially […] in a percentage level that is going to outvalue gold.”

Watch the interview above for more from Kotecha. You can also click here to view our full PDAC 2019 interview playlist on YouTube.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Nicole Rashotte, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.