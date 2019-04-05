Japan Gold Reports Discontinuation of First Quantum Option Agreement for Lithocap Projects

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV:JG) (OTCQB:JGLDF) (“Japan Gold” or the “Company”) reports that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQML”) has decided not to enter into a formal earn-in agreement following completion of an initial surface evaluation on the four lithocap projects (Eboshi, Kobui, Minamikayabe, and Kamitsue) identified in the binding letter agreement between the two companies.









Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV:JG) (OTCQB:JGLDF) (“Japan Gold” or the “Company”) reports that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQML”) has decided not to enter into a formal earn-in agreement following completion of an initial surface evaluation on the four lithocap projects (Eboshi, Kobui, Minamikayabe, and Kamitsue) identified in the binding letter agreement between the two companies.

Based on the results of a rapid first-pass appraisal including semi-detailed mapping, broadly spaced soil and rock sampling, FQML have indicated that these projects, given the data available at this time, do not fit their target criteria, which, in the case of Kamitsue, identified a higher weighting towards gold prospectivity than copper.

The Company is encouraged by the early-stage data generated by FQML and believes that three of the projects (Eboshi, Kobuiand Kamitsue) warrant further investigation including geophysics and drilling in order to more thoroughly investigate their potential for porphyry mineralisation.

Japan Gold will continue to pursue a variety of interested parties to further advance these and other projects throughout its portfolio.

“We thank FQML for the work completed on the lithocap projects and appreciate their positive endorsement of the technical and logistical skills of the Japan Gold team as Operators of their program. Despite the fact that their initial exploration findings did not fit their target criteria, Japan Gold believes in the potential of the projects and will promptly explore alternate partnerships to advance the Eboshi, Kobui, and Kamitsue Lithocap projects.

“As a nation-wide project generator, Japan Gold’s portfolio includes both early stage and intermediate stage projects, such as our twelve low-sulfidation epithermal gold projects, which all sit within historic mining districts. Our objective is to evaluate existing and future early stage prospects with non-dilutive partnerships, where strategically advantageous. Separately, our 2019 gold exploration program is proceeding with drill programs to commence in May at the Ikutahara Project and in June at the Ohra-Takamine Project,” John Proust commented.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Japan Gold’s President & Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Mike Andrews, PhD, FAusIMM, FSEG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

“John Proust”

Chairman & CEO

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold and copper-gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company holds a portfolio of 12 Gold Projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 gold-bearing Lithocap Projects which could indicate the presence of porphyry mineralization. Japan Gold’s leadership team has decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com.

Cautionary Note

