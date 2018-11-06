IDM Knows That Size and Mine Life Matters

IDM Mining (TSXV:IDM, OTCQB:IDMMF) CEO Robert McLeod was featured in an interview with Louis James. In the interview, McLeod discussed the recent milestones the company has achieved and how IDM is working to expanding their deposit, which will extend the life of their production.









IDM’s Red Mountain gold project is located in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. IDM’s current resource offers bulk tonnage potential and the company has been adding to their deposit with each drill program that they have completed. In addition, the receding glaciers are uncovering new areas of interest for the company, including the recent discoveries made at the molybdenite-gold-silver mineralization found at Lost Valley.

Despite being located on the top of the mountain, McLeod stated that they have contingency plans for the risks associated with the altitude, such as avalanches, ensuing that the company will not run into issues such as bottlenecking, which some of their peers in similar conditions have faced. The company would be stockpiling their mined materials so they can continue to produce and refine material despite the mine being shut down until the conditions improve. Additionally, McLeod discussed IDM’s plan to update their feasibility study to ensure that it reflects the updated resource estimate.

To watch the full interview, click here.

Click here to connect with IDM Mining (TSXV:IDM, OTCQB:IDMMF) for an Investor Presentation.