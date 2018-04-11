Hecla Reports Q1 2018 Silver and Gold Production Results

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced preliminary silver and gold production results for the first quarter of 2018.

Highlights are as follows:

Phillips S. Baker, Jr., president and CEO, commented:

Our mines are performing well due to the strength of our operating teams and consistent and disciplined capital programs that have improved these longlived mines.

Greens Creek continues growing throughput, primarily due to increased efficiency at shift change as we utilize new technologies like remote monitoring systems and automated use of the LHD. Casa Berardi is now fully an underground and open pit mine and continues to set throughput records. San Sebastian’s production is primarily from stockpiled open pit material as we transition to the underground. The cash position is the second highest in the past 6 years, and we expect to deploy it to acquire Klondex in the second quarter.