Guyana Goldstrike’s Gold Forward Purchase Payment Deadline Extended

Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV:GYA), (OTC:GYNAF), (FSE:1ZT) announces that it has agreed to extend the deadline for the completion of an initial payment owing to the Company in connection with a gold forward purchase agreement (the “Forward Agreement”) previously entered into by the Company, effective January 24, 2020.

Under the terms of the Forward Agreement, the Company had agreed to deliver 30,000 ounces of gold, in consideration for an investment of US$9,000,000 to be utilized in the development of the Marudi Gold Project (the “Project”) located in Guyana, South America. The investment was to be made in two parts by an arms-length investor (the “Investor”) The initial payment of US$2,000,000 was due and owing by April 14, 2020, with the balance owing within thirty days of the registration of a royalty interest in the Project in favour of the Investor.

Due to the current global pandemic surrounding the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and the resulting financial crisis, the Investor has invoked force majeure on the Forward Agreement and an extension to the payment deadline has been request. The Company has accepted this request and an extension has now been granted. Under the terms of the extension, the Company has agreed to extend the deadline for completion of the initial payment through until July 14, 2020. All other terms of the Forward Agreement remain in effect.

The Investor’s desire and intent is to complete the payments and the Investor is confident that the extension will provide sufficient time to allow the global pandemic to subside. Further, the Company is confident the dispute surrounding control of the Project, and Romanex Guyana Exploration Ltd.(“Romanex”) can also be resolved during this period. The consummation of the transaction under the Forward Agreement, and the receipt of any investment, is contingent on the Company retaining control of the Project, and Romanex.

For further information regarding the Forward Agreement, and the dispute surrounding control of the Project, and Romanex, readers are encouraged to review the news releases issued by the Company on January 27, 2020 and March 25, 2020.

Inquiries regarding the Company may be directed to Peter Berdusco, Chief Executive Officer, at pber@guyanagoldstrike.com or 1.877.844.4661.

