Granada Gold Reports Results of Preliminary Gravity Separation Study

Granada Gold Mine (TSXV:GGM,OTC Pink:GBBFF) is pleased to report on the results of a preliminary gravity separation study that demonstrates the positive impact of pre-concentrating lower-grade, gold-bearing rock from its Granada Gold project in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

As quoted in the press release:

Frank Basa, chairman and CEO of Granada Gold, stated, “These metallurgical results can further de-risk the project and provide additional processing options for the company, and they potentially expand the existing resource by lowering the average gold grade that could be mined and processed using pre-concentration by gravity separation.”

