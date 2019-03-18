Gold

Investing News

Granada Gold Reports Results of Preliminary Gravity Separation Study

- March 18th, 2019

Granada Gold Mine (TSXV:GGM) is pleased to report on the results of a preliminary gravity separation study.

Granada Gold Mine (TSXV:GGM,OTC Pink:GBBFF) is pleased to report on the results of a preliminary gravity separation study that demonstrates the positive impact of pre-concentrating lower-grade, gold-bearing rock from its Granada Gold project in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

As quoted in the press release:

Frank Basa, chairman and CEO of Granada Gold, stated, “These metallurgical results can further de-risk the project and provide additional processing options for the company, and they potentially expand the existing resource by lowering the average gold grade that could be mined and processed using pre-concentration by gravity separation.”

Click here for the full text release

gold outlook free report

Are gold stocks a good idea for 2019?


Get your free market forecast today

Get the latest Gold Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Gold Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Gold Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Granada Announces Final Drill Results at its Granada Gold Project
Top Cobalt Stocks of 2018 on the TSXV
Best Junior Silver Stocks of 2018 on the TSXV
Gold Forecast 2019: Execs Hope for “Take-back” Year

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *